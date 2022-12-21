Connor Lew has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

Acworth, Georgia native Connor Lew has signed with Auburn. Lew’s commitment to the Tigers was celebrated to say the least.

Some believe Lew is the best Center in the country. The offensive line has been a struggle at Auburn for several years, and the center position has definitely been included in that.

Hugh Freeze and staff have been present and impressive on the recruiting trail. Auburn fans have been scratching their heads about offensive line recruitment for years, and some wondered if it were even possible. Malzahn seemed to whiff on the top offensive line recruits and have no backup plan. Bryan Harsin just didn’t recruit.

If there has been one reason for Auburn football’s struggles over the last five years it is the failure to recruit offensive linemen. This new coaching staff has proven it is indeed possible. This may also be why Auburn fans have rejoiced to such an extent over Lew. Center is also a very important position on the offensive line.

We would be remiss not to mention Auburn’s new star offensive line coach. Jake Thornton has had an amazing career so far and is highly sought after. As Tiger fans are seeing he is a great recruiter, but he is also a great teacher. Lew and Thornton are giving hope to not only the offensive line but to the university and it’s fans. Lew’s signing demonstrates that better days are to come.

