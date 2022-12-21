Langston Hughes product Terrance Love signs with Auburn

Auburn has struck oil in the 2023 class in the defensive backs room, and Terrance Love is the next name to officially sign on and join the class.

'The incorporation of Wesley McGriff into Auburn's staff has been lethal when combined with fellow Secondary's coach Zac Etheridge. Love committed all the way back in early April and has been tried and true with the orange and blue since then.

The Langston Hughes High School star has been one of Georgia's most consistent and versatile players.

Love hails from Fairburn, GA which is around the Atlanta area. He and his teammates led their school, Langston Hughes, to the state title game this year and were crowned state champions in the fifth region of the 6A classification.

Love had a stellar senior campaign, logging 69 tackles, two pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Terrance is a bigger presence in the secondary, standing at 6'3 and weighing a bit over 200 pounds, and could potentially be moved to linebacker depending on how he develops within the strength and conditioning program and how Ron Roberts, the Auburn Defensive Coordinator, deems him to be useful.

Love signs with the Tigers as a four-star recruit.

Some other Auburn signings from Early Signing Day

Clay Wedin signs with Auburn

Bradyn Joiner signs with Auburn

Stephen Johnson signs with Auburn

Tyler Johnson signs with Auburn

Darron Reed signs with Auburn

Sylvester Smith signs with Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch