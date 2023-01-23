Auburn football commit Keldric Faulk earns fifth star on Rivals

The Auburn Tigers now have a five star signed to their 2023 class.

Keldric Faulk, a defensive lineman out of Highland Home, Alabama, has earned his fifth star on Rivals. He is still currently listed as a four-star on both 247Sports and On3.

Faulk flipped from Florida State to the Tigers back in December, giving Hugh Freeze his biggest pickup of his Auburn tenure thus far.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Faulk's frame is already somewhat developed and could see more size added to it before he takes the field this fall.

Auburn's last five-star signees came in the 2019 class, where the Tigers landed five-stars Owen Pappoe and Bo Nix.

With the lack of major depth on the edges, there's reason to believe Faulk has a legitimate chance to make an impact for Auburn football this fall.

According to Rivals, the Tigers now have the No. 16 class nationally, good for seventh in the SEC. They do not count transfer portal additions into their recruiting class rankings. Auburn ranks 16th as well on On3, and 18th on 247Sports.

