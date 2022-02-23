Skip to main content

5-star running back could visit Auburn in April

5-star running back Richard Young could visit Auburn in April.

Auburn football's coaching staff has been turning things up a notch after landing the 18th ranked class earlier this year. Bryan Harsin and his staff have been casting a wider net and offering more players than they did a year ago and more players seem to be interested in the Auburn football program. 

One target is Lehigh 2023 running back Richard Young, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound 5-star running back. 

According to 247Sports, his former teammate at Lehigh, Tar'Varish Dawson has been in contact with him and has been recruiting him to The Plains. 

Young told 247Sports, "Probably April," when asked about visiting Auburn. 

The 5-star talent is seen as one of the best running backs in the country by most recruiting writers. 

Our friends at All Gators wrote the following when scouting and evaluating the talented running back. 

During several runs and pass receptions, Young allowed his blocking to take shape before committing. Once he did commit, Young made decisive cuts and also lowered his pads to gain extra yards. Rarely does a scout see a high school sophomore running back with the vision of Young. 

When Young lowered his shoulder pads, he created a lot of power. He already squats 495 pounds, and it showed Friday night. Young can still get lower before delivering a blow, but he’s already capable of bowling over a defender.

He really uses his shoulder pads to create power through contact, also falling forward after contact. As he learns how to use his strength after contact -- through angles and leverage -- Young will be even more difficult to tackle.

Young most recently attended Junior Day at Alabama. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Lehigh s Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won. Lehigh Vspalmetto007
Recruiting

5-star running back could visit Auburn in April

By Zac Blackerby
2 minutes ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: Making the case for every Auburn Tiger quarterback

By Zac Blackerby
2 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Trace Bright pitching against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn Coach Butch Thompson discusses his pitching entering home opener

By Lindsay Crosby
3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Football

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Ole Miss Rebels

By Zac Blackerby
17 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's defensive backfield before spring practice

By Mike Gittens
22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

A look at Auburn's running back position before spring practice

By Trey Lee
Feb 22, 2022
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Taking a look at the Auburn football coaching staff

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 21, 2022