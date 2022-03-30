Skip to main content

Auburn football makes the top seven for 4-star defensive lineman

The Auburn Tigers made the cut for 4-star defensive lineman Will Norman.

Auburn has labeled the defensive line as a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class and they are competing for IMG Academy 4-star defensive lineman Will Norman. 

Norman is listed at 6-foot-4, 276 pounds released his top seven schools via his Twitter account. The Auburn Tigers made the cut for the elite defensive lineman. 

The Camden, New Jersey native put the seven schools in a graphic for his followers to see. He listed the Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, the Florida Gators, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Florida State Seminoles, and the LSU Tigers. 

The Florida Gators appear to be the early favorite to win Norman's services. The On3 Prediction machine gives Auburn less than a one percent chance of landing Norman's commitment but perhaps putting the Tigers among his top seven schools could give Bryan Harsin and his staff some momentum in landing his as a part of the 2023 signing class. 

Norman's recruitment is being led by Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. The Tigers offered Norman in September of 2021. 

Auburn currently has one member of the 2023 recruiting class. Interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner is the sole member of the class so far. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Recruiting

Auburn football makes the top seven for 4-star defensive lineman

By Zac Blackerby49 seconds ago
Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

GALLERY: A look at Auburn football's spring practice

By Lance Dawe11 minutes ago
Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn defenders are focusing on Jeff Schmedding's new terminology

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn Baseball's Joseph Gonzalez vs Jacksonville State
Baseball

Auburn baseball can’t muster comeback in loss vs. Jacksonville State

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Jake Wyandt vs Middle Tennessee.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops midweek to Jax State; notebook

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

4-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin is set to take an official visit to Auburn in June

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Jay Fair (5)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Podcast: Auburn football's wide receivers may outperform expectations

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a Cole Foster home run against Alabama State.
Baseball

How to watch: Auburn baseball hosts midweek battle against Jacksonville State

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago