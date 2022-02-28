Skip to main content

Auburn football offers local 2024 prospect

Auburn is making a point to attract local talent.

Bryan Harsin and his staff are casting a wider net this offseason when it comes to looking at potential members of their next signing class. 

They're also, of course, looking at the future. In this case, the 2024 class will be another strong class in the state of Alabama and the Tigers are making sure they give themselves a shot with some local talent. 

Noah Dixon, a safety in the 2024 class announced that he has received an offer from Auburn University. He has received offers from a host of other SEC schools according to 247 Sports. Georgia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky represent the other SEC schools interested in Dixon's services as well as Oklahoma, who offered Dixon last month. 

Dixon is from LaGrange, Georiga, less than an hour from Auburn University's campus. The Troupe County standout is listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds. 

In Dixon's tweet announcing he received an offer from the Tigers, he tagged secondary coach and associate head coach Zac Ethridge. Ethridge received a promotion this offseason largely due to his ability to recruit his position to the team. Auburn is probably in a good position for Dixon down the road. 

Auburn does not currently have anyone committed in the 2024 class. The Tigers have one player in the 2023 recruiting class, offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Recruiting

Auburn football offers local 2024 prospect

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football may be getting back a key weapon, Auburn basketball is still in a good place

By Zac Blackerby
38 minutes ago
_DSC0790
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins weekend series versus Yale

By Lindsay Crosby
15 hours ago
Junior Maddie Spak wins her point in Horsemanship on Saturday, Feb. 26.
News

#3 Auburn Equestrian dominates #2 Texas A&M on Senior Day

By Auburn Elvis
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after losing to Tennessee on the road

By Mike Gittens
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 67-62 loss to No. 17 Tennessee

By Lance Dawe
Feb 26, 2022
_DSC0790
Baseball

Jordan Armstrong, Tigers shut out Yale in series opener

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) is pressured by Auburn Tigers guards Devan Cambridge (35) and Allen Flanigan (22) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Tennessee is favored to beat Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 26, 2022