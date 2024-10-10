Auburn Tigers Baseball Building ‘Momentum’ Ahead of 2025 Season
Opening day might still be a few months out, but Auburn Tigers baseball is eager for the 2025 campaign to arrive.
The Tigers struggled last season, finishing 27-26 overall with an abysmal 8-22 record in SEC play. They failed to qualify for the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2016. But it’s a new year, and they look to correct course this spring.
Head coach Butch Thompson is heading into his 10th season leading the program. He couldn’t express enough how ready he is to get back out there for a bounce-back year.
“I’m just excited,” Thompson said. “So much going on in our program, and you can’t ignore the momentum of players who have left our program and are playing at the highest level. Our recruiting efforts, this facility, our fans. So, team 10, this is an exciting way to kick off the fall.”
The Tigers are 283-213-1 under Thompson’s leadership. Auburn has made the postseason in six of nine seasons, including two trips to the College World Series.
Two key bats are returning to Auburn in 2025: first baseman Cooper McMurray and catcher Ike Irish. McMurray, a redshirt senior entering year three with the Tigers, slashed .296/.449/.603 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs last season. Irish, a junior entering his third season with the Tigers, slashed .319/.417/.582 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs last season. Thompson has high expectations for the two on and off the field.
Irish also had a strong summer in the Cape Cod League. He slashed .325/.438/.433 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
“Ike (Irish), he’s getting a lot of publicity I see,” Thompson said. “Well deserved, I need to keep him hungry and working hard. Cooper McMurray, you just feel like any coach in our league would say, ‘here’s a guy between 12-15 home runs and 60-plus RBI, we’ll take that.’”
Thompson and his staff put in a lot of work on the recruiting trail this cycle and it had paid dividends as they brought in a top-three class, according to Perfect Game.
Three members of Auburn’s recruiting class were drafted by MLB teams but chose to go to school. RHP Connor Gatwood was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 19th round. Outfielder D’Marion Terrell was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the same round. Catcher Chase Fralick was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 20th round.
This isn’t uncommon when taken that late in the draft. However, it still shows that Auburn has something to offer them in their development.
“Multiple publications will come out and say this is the highest-ranked recruiting class in Auburn history,” Thompson said. “I believe it is good. We had three players drafted, and they’ve all come to school. There’s some things happening with our program, that’s what I’m talking about momentum with our program.”
The Tigers have a fall exhibition against Florida State in Pensacola, Fla. this weekend. They open the 2025 season in the College Baseball Series on Feb. 28 against Ohio State.