Auburn Tigers will Look Drastically Different at Quarterback in 2025
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have been busy rebuilding the roster including overhauling the quarterback room. All-four quarterbacks from 2024 have either exhausted their eligibility or hit the transfer portal
What will the position look like at spring practice and beyond?
Quarterbacks
Looking ahead to 2025 and the future of the quarterback room on the Plains, it’s been nothing as expected relative to several months ago. In late September Hank Brown had emerged as Auburn’s starting quarterback over senior Payton Thorne. Brown, Walker White or perhaps an incoming freshman were the talk of the future.
… but then Brown threw three interceptions in the first half of his first SEC game against Arkansas on September 21, never to be seen on the field again. Payton Thorne took back his spot as starting quarterback and exhausted his eligibility. Five-star Deuce Knight from Lucedale (George County High) Miss., committed to Auburn and signed on Dec. 4.
Most recently Holden Geriner put his name into the transfer portal. Brown put his name into the portal and signed with Iowa. Then to much surprise, White entered the portal as well.
All four quarterbacks on last year’s roster are gone, or at least are looking for a new home. Players can remove their name from the portal and return the roster if they’re welcome back. White is likely a player the Auburn coaches will try to bring back.
Along with the signing of Knight, Freeze and staff are in the process of entirely rebuilding the position and are off to a hot start in the portal.
Jackson Arnold, a former five-star recruit and part-time starter at Oklahoma signed with Auburn on Saturday. Arnold will have two seasons of eligibility after playing in 17 games the last two seasons with the Sooners. He threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2024.
In Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over Alabama on November 23rd, Arnold was 9-11 passing for 68 yards, and he ran 25 times for 131 yards. He’s a dual-threat quarterback with 560 yards on the ground in his collegiate career out of Denton, Texas.
Currently at 6 feet 1 inch and 210 pounds according to the Oklahoma roster, Arnold was a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. He was the fourth-highest rated quarterback behind Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava and Dante Moore.
On Tuesday Freeze added Ashton Daniels, a senior from Stanford who will have one year of eligibility remaining. Daniels has accounted for more than 5,000 yards of offense in his Stanford career – 3,986 passing and 1,117 rushing. He has plenty of experience, but his numbers aren’t great with 21 passing touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
A native of Buford, Ga., Daniels is likely headed to Auburn as a backup with experience, having played in 33 career games.
As of Thursday, Dec. 19, Auburn has three quarterbacks going into the 2025 season, and Arnold will likely have the best shot at the starting job over Knight. All three are expected to be in Auburn for spring drills.
Looking ahead to 2026 and assuming both play in 2025, Arnold would be a senior and Knight a sophomore. Auburn is without a commitment at the position for the 2026 class, though that will be a priority.
Future Depth Charts
2025
QB Jackson Arnold, Jr. / Deuce Knight, TFr. / Ashton Daniels, Sr.
2026
QB Jackson Arnold, Sr. / Deuce Knight, So.