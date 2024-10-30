Auburn Tigers have Blueprint to Reach Bowl Game
Auburn resides with a 3-5 record and even many fervent Tigers fans feel it’s unlikely that their favorite college football program reaches a bowl game. While some may question the notion of Auburn playing in the postseason, there is a blueprint for the Tigers to go bowling.
The remaining schedule includes Vanderbilt (Nov. 2), a bye week, Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 16), Texas A&M (Nov. 23), and at Alabama (Nov. 30) for this year’s Iron Bowl. The Tigers need to win three of the remaining four games just to finish 6-6, the bare minimum total to officially be eligible.
It will be a challenging task with Diego Pavia and an upstart 5-3 Vandy team coming to the Plains, an undefeated SEC record for A&M ahead on the schedule, and of course, playing at Bama. There’s still a prime reason Auburn has a real shot to win any or all of those games.
After whipping Kentucky’s defense to the tune of 50 carries for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns, perhaps Auburn’s rushing attack is more than just finding its stride. The Tigers might possess the SEC’s best rushing attack. The focal point is obvious as Hugh Freeze and his staff trot out Jarquez Hunter to carry the football.
His 278 yards and 2 touchdowns are the bulk of the team's rushing statistics against the Wildcats. Power, speed, vision, and sheer determination are a part of what enabled Hunter to be the SEC’s leading rusher this season with 863 yards. Looking closer at the rushing stats against Kentucky, the second half of that contest could be a barometer of what’s to come during the final four games.
Auburn’s first drive of the half ends with a one-yard Hunter score. That play gives the Tigers their first lead at 17-10. For the drive, Hunter’s stats include nine total carries for 36 yards. Downhill, here comes Hunter and the Tigers. The next drive sees Hunter’s brilliance once again.
The first carry goes for 1 yard but the next tote is up the gut for 50 yards. Just for the third quarter, Hunter’s 3-yard run to start Auburn’s third drive and end the quarter places him at 12 carries, 90 yards, a 7.5 average, and a score. There’s no secret with Auburn’s plan to attack Kentucky with Hunter but the Wildcats simply cannot stop it. The fourth quarter is more of the same.
Hunter’s final three carries of the drive include one going for 45 yards and a touchdown, providing Auburn with a commanding 24-10 advantage.
Even though the Tigers did not score again, he did carry three more times including a 46-yard run to ice the contest with just under three minutes on the clock.
Hunter’s exploits need to be brought to light but he’s not alone. The offensive line, Payton Thorne, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb are some of the other key cogs to the well-oiled Auburn rushing game. Give props to Auburn’s tight ends for their blocking efforts, too. They are all a part of what might be the SEC’s best running game heading into the final stretch of the season.
So to answer the question, yes Auburn is capable of reaching a bowl game despite the remaining schedule. The blueprint is now proven. Let’s see how Auburn’s remaining opponents attempt to slow down the rushing attack led by Hunter. Only Freeze has been able to stop Hunter this season. It will not be easy to beat the Tigers moving forward.