Auburn Tigers OL Tyler Johnson 1st Career Start: ‘Hard Work Just Paying Off’
The Auburn Tigers had not figured everything out regarding the offensive line prior to the season opener.
The level of play from redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson at left tackle likely clears some things up for head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton.
Johnson understands that nothing is given, it must be earned at this level.
“I couldn’t even really explain it to you,” Johnson said. “All the hard work just paying off going through fall camp. Everything just really paying off.”
Johnson reflected on his play against Alabama A&M and was pleased with his his team started the season.
“I felt like it was a good first game,” Johnson said. “There was some good stuff I did watching the film and then there was some bad stuff. But it was a good, solid game.”
A redshirt freshman, Johnson has faced a steep learning curve to become a starter in the SEC.
“I would say really becoming a college football player,” Johnson said. “Really learning how to play football, learning the other things besides the offensive line. Learning what the receivers are trying to do and understanding ‘what’s the concept of this run or this pass?’ Just learning stuff like that, just becoming a real football player.”
Johnson talked about what he has learned from the older guys on the offensive line including Percy Lewis and Dillon Wade.
Having experience in the room helps. Johnson spent last year with now-junior Dillon Wade and senior transfer Percy Lewis who joined the team in January.
“They just pass down any tools they have, any knowledge they have of the game just because they’ve been playing football way longer than I have,” Johnson said. “It’s just been really fun learning from them.”
As a young player, Johnson has a lot to improve, but he thinks his pass blocking is ahead of his run blocking at this stage of his career.
“I would say I’m probably way better in the pass game,” Johnson said. “Run game is good but I can get way better in the run game.”
Johnson knows the importance of a fast start in any game. Getting the Jordan-Hare crowd behind a young offense can pay dividends through all-four quarters.
“Really just starting off hot,” Johnson said. “If you start off hot, you’ve got some good things going on. You just keep it going as long as you can.”
Johnson has the potential to be a difference-maker on the Tigers’ offensive line early in his career, and he is looking to make the most of that opportunity.