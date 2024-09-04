Auburn Tigers to Play Toughest Non-Conference Schedule in Program History
After a season that ended with an SEC Tournament Championship but a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Auburn Tigers are looking to have another big season in 2024-25.
Head coach Bruce Pearl believes that in order for his team to be prepared to make another NCAA Tournament run, it needs to face a challenging non-conference slate.
Pearl made a point of scheduling perhaps the most demanding non-conference slate in the program’s history which includes multiple Final Four contenders.
“This is by far the toughest schedule in Auburn Basketball history and probably in my 29 years of being a head coach,” Bruce Pearl said. “Part of scheduling is who wants or is willing to play you. Our success over the last eight seasons has really enabled us to be an attractive opponent to some of the best teams in the country. We are liable to see six or seven teams in the non-conference that could play in this year’s NCAA Final Four.
“It sends a statement to our players that I believe in them, and in the world of college basketball, we want to be a perennial Top 25 program. More than anybody, I am happy for our student-athletes that they get to play the very best in college basketball.”
The Tigers have six home games during non-conference play. Auburn will host Vermont (Nov. 6) to open the season, Kent State (Nov. 13), North Alabama (Nov. 18), Richmond (Dec. 8), Georgia State (Dec. 17) and Monmouth (Dec. 30).
Auburn has three marquee neutral site contests. The Tigers travel to take on Houston, a Sweet 16 team last season, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas (Nov. 9), Ohio State at Holliday Hoopsgiving inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (Dec. 14) and Purdue, who participated in the National Championship Game last season, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham (Dec. 21).
The Tigers have one true road matchup during non-conference play, a showdown with the Duke Blue Devils who made the Elite Eight last season, at Cameron Indoor Stadium as part of the SEC/ACC Challenege (Dec. 6).
Auburn will also participate in the Maui Invitational where it could potentially take on Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and UConn.
Auburn’s Non-Conference Schedule:
DATE OPPONENT
Nov. 6 VERMONT
Nov. 9 vs. Houston (Toyota Center)
Nov. 13 KENT STATE
Nov. 18 NORTH ALABAMA
Nov. 25 vs. Iowa State (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 26 vs. Dayton/North Carolina (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 27 vs. TBA (Maui Invitational)
Dec. 4 at Duke
Dec. 8 RICHMOND
Dec. 14 vs. Ohio State (State Farm Arena)
Dec. 17 GEORGIA STATE
Dec. 21 vs. Purdue (Legacy Arena)
Dec. 30 MONMOUTH