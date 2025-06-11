Auburn Tigers Strike Gold in Transfer Portal with Former Hilltopper
While not as widely known as its basketball and football contemporaries, the baseball transfer portal is quickly picking up steam, and the Auburn Tigers are jumping right in.
After losing to Coastal Carolina in the Super Regional, the Tigers quickly turned the page and have gotten transfers from several players, including WKU Hilltopper pitcher Drew Whalen.
Whalen's arrival signals the start of the 2026 season in the eyes of Tigers baseball faithful. Now, let's take a look at Whalen and how he will adjust to SEC life.
Standing six-foot-one and weighing 205 pounds, the hurler does not cut an imposing figure on the mound. However, while his stature appears average, his repertoire does not. He was 9-2 on the season and was named CUSA Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.
"The type of pitcher I am, it can change day by day," Whalen told Adam Cole of the Montgomery Advisor. "I think that's one of my best abilities. Based on this past year, there was games that I'm throwing 60% fastballs, and then there's games where I'm throwing 10 to 15% fastballs. I think it just depends, but I like to be adaptable."
Basically, Whalen throws four main pitches regularly. The Franklin, Tenn., native offers a fastball, curveball, splitter, and a cutter. On the fastball, he will touch 92-94 miles per hour. However, Whalen will know immediately how differently SEC batters can attack fastballs. To carry his success over from WKU to Auburn, he’ll need to display elite command of multiple pitches.
Last summer, Whalen struggled pitching for Eau Claire in the Northwoods League, posting an ERA of 7.81. In 20 innings pitched, he allowed three home runs while striking out 23 and walking just seven batters.
In 24 career games at WKU, Whalen went 11-6 with an earned run average of 4.05 in 117.2 innings, striking out 115 and walking 20 batters. Opponents hit a modest .230 off the sophomore, who only turned 20 years old in April. Whalen should immediately factor into the Tigers’ rotation with the hopes of taking the squad one step further in 2026 from the Super Regional to the College World Series.