Four Tigers Enter Transfer Portal After Super Regional Bounce
AUBURN, Ala.-- After adding five players through the NCAA Transfer Portal following the season-ending loss to Coastal Carolina in the Super Regional, the Auburn Tigers saw four reserves from last season's squad on Monday enter the portal.
Catcher Cale Stricklin announced his intentions to depart from the program in a social media post, while the Montgomery Advertiser's Adam Cole reported that pitcher Hayden Murphy, infielder Addison Klepsch and outfielder Cole Edwards each entered the portal.
The four mark Auburn's first outgoing transfers of the offseason.
Stricklin, the first entry of the four, departs after two seasons with the program, logging 20 appearances in his time as a Tiger. His most extensive playing time came as a freshman in 2024 with 13 starts across 14 appearances, where he batted .273 with five runs batted in. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Meanwhile, Murphy is arguably the most high-profile departure of the group as a former top 100 recruit. He saw his best success as a reliever in 2024 with a 4.32 ERA across 14 appearances. However, Murphy's production dipped significantly in 2025 with a 9.45 ERA across nine appearances (6 2/3 innings pitched). He leaves the program with one year of eligibility remaining.
Edwards leaves after two seasons with the program in which he compiled a .143 batting average across 29 appearances. He hit his first home run of his career last season in the 9-4 win over Wright State on Feb. 23.
Finally, Klepsch departs after one season at Auburn in which he recorded one hit in 12 at-bats across 12 appearances. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Since the portal opened on June 2, Auburn has added five players to its roster - Virginia Tech left-handed pitcher Jake Marciano, Texas State shortstop Ryne Farber, Western Kentucky right-handed pitcher Drew Whalen, UAB infielder Todd Clay and Michigan State left-handed pitcher Garett Brewer - with hopes of getting over the Super Regional hump in 2026.
The portal window for baseball closes on July 1.