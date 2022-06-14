Skip to main content

Five positives for Auburn baseball as we prepare for Omaha

Auburn baseball is in a good place preparing for Omaha.

After beating Oregon State to punch their ticket to Omaha, the Auburn baseball team has their focus entirely on the College World Series

The Tigers are heading to Omaha for the sixth time in program history. 

This trip to Omaha means that the Tigers have appeared in the College World Series in two of the last three tournaments. 

Since 2015, under the wing of Coach Thompson the Tigers have made five NCAA Tournament appearances. 

Thompson has brought the Auburn baseball program a long way and is by no means done yet. 

The coaching staff has made it clear that the goal is to win a National Championship. They don't just want to make it to Omaha; they are there on business. 

Coach Thompson was even quoted saying, "it's National Championship or bust" which tells you exactly what he thinks about his ball club. 

Now let's look at five positives for Auburn as they head to the College World Series. 

The Tigers are hot at the right time

Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.

In baseball, one thing that helps a team win championships is hitting your stride at the right time. That is a reality for this Auburn team that blew through the regional at their ballpark and then went and beat one of the best teams in the country on the road. Pitching and hitting are both strengths of this team right now, which is a recipe for winning baseball games.

Some of the best teams didn't make it to Omaha

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball infielder Cole Foster (7) scores a run past Oregon State Beavers pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.

One thing that Auburn will benefit from is that only two of the top eight national seeds are in Omaha. Stanford and Texas A&M remain from the top eight national seeds. This means that powerhouse teams like Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Oregon State will not be in attendance for the College World Series. This is a clear positive for Auburn as they set their focus on Omaha. 

The pitching staff is in a really good place

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Chase Isbell (43) delivers a pitch in the 5th inning against the Oregon State Beavers during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.

Auburn's entire pitching staff looked sharp this weekend aside from starter Trace Bright who struggled a bit. A few guys you might not expect, like John Armstrong and Chase Isbell, came up big out of the bullpen for the Tigers. Then you have your horses like Joseph Gonzalez, Blake Burkhalter, and Carson Skipper. The Tiger pitching staff is in a perfect spot preparing for a trip to Nebraska. 

The Tigers are a very experienced team

Auburn baseball's Kason Howell vs the Kentucky Wildcats.

This Tiger ball club is full of experienced older players. The only starting freshman is Mike Bello. Players like Carson Skipper, Brody Moore, and Kason Howell were all on the team that went to Omaha in 2019. Having this experience will help the Tigers hopefully make a deep run in Omaha. 

Auburn proved they handle pressure well

Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Oregon State.

The situation the Tigers found themselves in the super regional round shows they can overcome two things: a loud crowd and a big moment. Not one player seemed like the moment was too big for them in the super regional round. Having a team that is as confident as this Auburn ball club will be helpful when dealing with the pressures that come with playing in the College World Series.

Auburn will open up the College World Series playing a familiar foe in Ole Miss. Auburn dropped the series to Ole Miss in March. At that time, Ole Miss was the number one team in the country. These two teams going head to head are much different than when they met in March. This looks like a pretty evenly matched ballgame, as both clubs are hitting their stride at the right time. 

The game between Ole Miss and Auburn will take place on June 18th at 6 p.m. CT. We will have a live blog for you right here at Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball pitcher Joseph Gonzalez (45) delivers a pitch in the 1st inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Five positives for Auburn baseball as we prepare for Omaha

By Andrew Stefaniak33 seconds ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

This College World Series trip was improbable, unless you were paying attention

By Lindsay Crosby2 hours ago
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Former TAMU commit Anthony James is looking at the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball infielder Cole Foster (7) scores a run past Oregon State Beavers pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's super regional win

By Andrew Stefaniak13 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Baseball infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates a double against Oregon State in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Oregon State in game three, advances to College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Kent State hosted the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday, May 17. Justin Kirby takes a swing. Ksu Bsb 051722 Ls16
Baseball

Auburn baseball lands outfielder Justin Kirby from the transfer portal

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Update on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

By Zac BlackerbyJun 13, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.
Football

One bold prediction for every SEC West team in 2022

By Lance DaweJun 13, 2022