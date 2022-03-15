Auburn baseball welcomes Kennesaw State: How to watch

Auburn (13-4) welcomes Kennesaw State (9-6) to town Tuesday for its final tune-up prior to Southeastern Conference play. First pitch at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Single-game tickets and mini-packs are available for purchase. To order tickets online, click here. Fans can reach the Auburn ticket office by phone at 855-282-2010 or by emailing tickets@auburn.edu.

The probable starters on the mound for Tuesday night's action in Plainsman Park are Aubrun's Jr. LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 4.91) vs. Kennesaw State's So. LHP Brayden Eidson (1-0, 1.80). Brayden Eidson will make his first start and has allowed just one earned run in his first three appearances and five innings.

So far this season, Auburn is 4-0 in midweek games this season and has outscored its midweek opponents 46-12.

Kennesaw State enters the week with a 9-6 overall record after losing two of three in a series at UNC-Wilmington last weekend. The Owls won seven of the first eight games of the season but are 2-5 in the last seven.

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on the SEC Network+ at 6:00 p.m. CT.

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Part of this story was from a release by Auburn Athletics.

