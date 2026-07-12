Auburn Third Baseman Eric Guevara Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Another Auburn Tigers infielder is officially off the draft board for the 2026 MLB Draft, as on Sunday, Eric Guevara was selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Miami Marlins.

He is Auburn head coach Butch Thompson’s 53rd player to be selected in the draft, not including high school signees.

Guevara, the Tigers’ primary third baseman, played with the program for three years after being signed out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga. Originally from Panama City, Panama, Guevara was a top-level addition for the Tigers back in 2023 and has made an impact every year since.

Guevara missed the opening segment of his freshman season with the Tigers due to a knee injury, but quickly made his presence known once he was available, playing in 21 games with 16 starts, 14 of which were at third base. Though Guevara only batted .204, he was less than six months removed from ACL surgery and still managed to send two over the wall in 54 at-bats.

His sophomore season, though, is where Guevara began to find his stride with the Tigers. The Panama native batted an impressive .331 with an .945 OPS throughout 2025, including five home runs, 29 RBI and 11 doubles over 141 plate appearances. He also earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors, SEC Player of the Week honors and a Perfect Game National Player of the Week nod.

Finally, in 2026, Guevara’s production for the Tigers nearly doubled, going from 36 games to 62, and he certainly rose to the occasion. The Tigers’ now-everyday third baseman batted an impressive .322, including 12 doubles, 55 RBI and a staggering 13 home runs, more than his first two seasons combined.

Additionally, Guevara was a key piece of an Auburn tournament team that otherwise struggled to find life in the NCAA tournament, which is likely a large reason he was selected in this draft, especially since this past season was his only full season of production.

Defensively, Guevara was a wall for the Tigers, committing just 11 errors on 275 total chances over his three-year career. Notably, his fielding percentage dipped a bit this past season, down to .959, though he saw nearly double the total chances he did in his first two years combined. Over his Auburn career, Guevara has a lifetime fielding percentage of .960.

The MLB Draft will wrap up in Philadelphia at the end of the day, with the final 18 rounds occurring at the time of this article’s writing.

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