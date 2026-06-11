Auburn Tigers Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker, Who's In, Who's Out of 2027 Roster

A young Auburn baseball team had a season to remember in 2026. Now, head coach Butch Thompson will have to go back to the drawing board.

Finishes in the SEC Tournament semifinals and the Super Regional will have the program wanting more as the Tigers head into the offseason, but Thompson should be bringing back plenty of talent. Most of his lineup and pitching rotation were actually underclassmen being ineligible for this year’s MLB Draft.

While the draft looms for some players, the Auburn head coach has spoken about a “nucleus” that he will look to keep around beyond the offseason. That will be the first priority while bringing in supporting pieces that will help the team break the deadlock of a Super Regional finish in back-to-back seasons.

Below will feature a live list of who is leaving the program throughout this summer, as well as the players who will be joining Thompson and the Tigers in the 2027 season as the program looks to get back to the College World Series.

Incoming Players (2)

6/8: Right-handed pitcher Zach Stevens committed to Auburn on Monday, according to On3’s Bryan Matthews. Stevens comes from South Alabama, finishing with 2026 statistics of a 2.53 ERA, a 7-1 record, 47 strikeouts and two saves across 19 appearances. An addition to the bullpen, Stevens will have one year of eligibility remaining.

6/10: Outfielder John Beverley committed to the Tigers on Wednesday evening. The Georgia State transfer was a regular starter for the program in 2025, finishing the season batting .364 with 42 RBIs, four home runs and stole 35 bases for the Panthers. A potential leadoff option for Thompson next season, Beverley will have two years of eligibility remaining with the program.

Outgoing Players (2)

6/9: Right-handed pitcher Saxon Roberts entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Auburn Anytime. In his redshirt freshman season, he only appeared in one game for the Tigers, not even finishing the inning and walking two batters. However, when he gets his control, he can throw up to 100 miles per hour. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, wherever he ends up next.

6/10: Right-handed pitcher Mason Koch entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, announcing on his social media. A transfer from Creighton in 2025, he only pitched three innings across his two seasons on the Plains, not playing this past season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.