Carson Skipper Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.

Let's take a look at Auburn LHP Carson Skipper.

Season recap:

Skipper’s a 6’2, 211 lb senior from Trussville, AL that has been a key piece out of the bullpen for his tenure at Auburn. Originally a starter in 2019, he successfully made the transition to high-leverage relief after his freshman year and was twice named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List. Serving as the primary set-up man to closer Blake Burkhalter, Skipper took the ball late in games to preserve leads and “pass the baton” but was also the key fireman, often being called on to shut down an opponent’s threat and preserve a lead. In a show of his flexibility, he also started Game 1 of the SEC Tournament vs Kentucky, giving Auburn three scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and seven strikeouts. A senior that has graduated, Skipper has a COVID-year available to him, should he choose to take it.

Statline:

6-3 w/ 4.45 ERA & 1.19 WHIP. 58.2 innings pitched across 27 appearances, 1 start. 70 strikeouts to 14 walks, opposing batting average allowed of .250.

MLB Scouting Report: “High-slot lefty. Baits LHHs with slow-breaking slurve and a slider with similar action before speeding them up with fastballs late. Relies more on FB/CH combo to RHHs. Stays away for the most part. Will show in to keep honest. Competes.”

Draft Preview:

Skipper’s a classic “stats don’t tell the story” prospect. His multi-inning usage and ability to start gives him flexibility at the next level, and his pitch mix is versatile enough to attempt to convert into a starter. Despite his conventional statistics, he’s a truly effective pitcher with a “bulldog” mentality and a relentless competitor that would represent a scouting victory for any organization that recognizes his ability.

The Athletic: >100

Baseball America: NR in Top 500

Prospects Live: NR in Top 600

MLB.com: NR in Top 250

Pros: Gets good extension on strong frame. FB has explosive ride and sits low-90s. CH is legit 60 offering that is well disguised via arm action. Big-breaking CB gives him left-on-left MLB value. Relentless competitor that will always take the ball and empty the tank

Cons: SL/CB blend together. Needs to lower release point a bit. Stuff didn’t noticeably improve during the season.

Projection:

If I could only get one Auburn player drafted by my team this year, it’d be Carson Skipper. The senior can get outs in bunches, and MLB decision-makers watched him do it in the postseason. He won’t be drafted as highly as we want him to be, but he’ll surprise outside observers when he does get picked and will be looked at as one of the best steals when looking back at the 2022 MLB Draft. Middle-to end of Day Three.

