Mason Barnett Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible, and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.

Let's look at what Mason Barnett can bring to the MLB.

Season recap:

Barnett, a draft-eligible junior from Cartersville, GA, has always had MLB-level tools but needed to refine his command and control. After two seasons of mostly relief (only six starts), Barnett moved into the starting rotation in 2022 in a midweek against UAB and held down a starting job all season, moving to the weekend with the loss of Hayden Mullins to an elbow injury vs Tennessee. He saved his best outings for the postseason, putting up 5.1 innings scoreless with only one hit and ten strikeouts in the deciding game of the Auburn Regional vs UCLA, and followed that with 4.1 innings of one-run baseball at Oregon State in Super Regional play.

Statline:

3-3 w/ 4.38 ERA & 1.49 WHIP. 63.2 innings pitched across nineteen appearances, 14 starts. 83 strikeouts to 32 walks, opposing batting average allowed of .256.

MLB Scouting Report:

“Physical RHP with electric arm. Attacks well with FB = challenge is location, although he will locate it at times. Has the three standard off-speed offerings in his mix. Hard-biting SL is mostly thrown to RHH as a putaway pitch. Tends to slow down arm action on CB and CH. Good depth on breaker but inconsistent. CH effectiveness comes and goes. Hiters benefit from mistakes left over the plate and 0-2, 1-2 pitches that are too good for that count.”

Draft Preview:

Barnett’s a capable pitcher with MLB level metrics on his pitches, particularly the curveball and slider. FB/SL combo is good enough to play out of a MLB bullpen. Command and control seems to be the deciding factor at starting vs relief, and an organization with a reputation for developing pitching (Rays, Braves, Guardians) could take a chance on a player that has the pure stuff but needs refinement.

The Athletic: >100

Baseball America: 382

Prospects Live: 345

MLB.com: 209

Pros: When command is there, FB and SL are plus with CB and CH at above-average. Decent deception out of longer arm-action. CB is true 12-6, so plays well to both LHH and RHH and planes well off the slider.

Cons: FB gets hit if movement or location isn’t there; tends to be on a flat plane. Can struggle to land CB and CH for strikes. Long arm action steals some command, and has never had a prolonged stretch of command and control in amateur career. Not an innings eater - didn’t finish the 6th inning in any start this season.

Projection:

Late day two or early on day three, with the potential to go earlier if a pitching-heavy team identifies him with their models. Little chance of returning to Auburn for senior season.

