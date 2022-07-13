Hayden Mullins Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible, and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.

Let's look at how the MLB will view Auburn LHP Hayden Mullins.

Season recap:

Mullins, a junior from Gallatin, TN, has been chasing a forearm issue since high school and it finally caught up to him in 2022. Opening the season as a reliever, he made his first career collegiate start against Rhode Island in the final game of a four-game series and pitched effectively enough (3IP, 1H, 0ER, 2BBs to 5Ks) to stick in the rotation as Auburn entered SEC play. After five innings of two-hit, one-run ball against then-#1 (and eventual CWS Champion) Ole Miss in a victory, Mullins would stay in the Friday night slot until an injury to his elbow against Tennessee shut him down and necessitated Tommy John surgery, ending his season and putting his 2023 in jeopardy. He has two years of college eligibility remaining (one year plus a COVID year)

Statline:

2-1 w/ 3.63 ERA & 1.38 WHIP. 34.2 innings pitched across eleven appearances, eight starts. 43 strikeouts to 25 walks, opposing batting average allowed of .197.

MLB Scouting Report:

“Funky lefty with a quick arm to 3Q slot. Effectively wild. Compliments quick, lively FB with a sharp-sweeping SL. Will bury it for the punchout. Loops in slow breaking ball just for show. Effective CH to lefties with movement down. Be selective on swings.”

MLB Draft Preview:

Given the injury, true question mark. Many scouting services have removed him from boards, but with the lack of college pitching in this draft, there’s always a chance a team goes out and gets him with an opportunity to guide his rehab and stash him until 2024.

The Athletic: >100

Baseball America: NR

Prospects Live: 351

MLB.com: NR

Pros: TONS of deception in delivery and arm motion out of 3Q slot. FB/SL combo is effective, and disguises well. SL has good sweeping motion.

Cons: Typical TJ recovery concerns. CB is for show and isn’t a reliable weapon. Can be wild at times. Injury risk with jerkiness of delivery.

Projection:

If drafted, late in day three.

