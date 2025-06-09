Tigers Add Five Transfers After Super Regional Elimination
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have wasted no time in the NCAA Transfer Portal after seeing its season end on Saturday in the NCAA Super Regional with five commitments received on Sunday.
Virginia Tech left-handed pitcher Jake Marciano, Texas State shortstop Ryne Farber, Western Kentucky right-handed pitcher Drew Whalen, UAB infielder Todd Clay and Michigan State left-handed pitcher Garett Brewer each announced their intentions to join the Tigers for the 2026 season.
All five transfers are ranked among the top 250 transfers by 64Analytics, two of whom are within the top 15. Marciano ranks No. 14, Farber at No. 15, Whalen at No. 50, Clay at No. 195 and Brewer at No. 214.
Marciano provides an instant-impact as a starter for the Tigers after being Virginia Tech's primary Saturday starter last season. A rising sophomore, he finished with a 4-2 record while having a 6.08 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 14 starts.
Meanwhile, Farber also likely becomes an instant starter with 2025 shortstop Deric Fabian set to graduate from the program and has two years of eligibility remaining. Last year, Farber finished with a .267 batting average, four home runes 33 runs batted in and 17 stolen bases.
Another starting pitcher, Whalen is coming off two strong seasons at Western Kentucky after making it on the Conference-USA All-Freshman team in 2024 and a 9-3 finish as a sophomore starter. Last year, he struck out 90 batters and finished with a 3.53 ERA across 16 starts.
Clay, who has experience at second base, returns to his hometown after one season at UAB, where he led the Blazers with 69 hits and a .539 slugging percentage, earning him a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference Second Team. He began his career at Pensacola State Community College after a stellar prep career at Auburn High School.
Rounding out the group is Brewer, a reliever out of Michigan State. Last season, he finished with a 2-2 record across 17 appearances, all in relief, with 41 strikeouts and 13 walks across 34 1/3 innings.
The Tigers have had no transfer departures since the season ended and are guaranteed to lose nine players due to eligibility this offseason, according to the Montgomery Advertiser's Adam Cole.