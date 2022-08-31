WATCH: Sonny DiChiara walks it off for the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Sonny DiChiara came to the plate with the game-tied, men on first and second with one out for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. DiChiara went the other way with a 95mph fastball to score the runner from second and win the ball game.

This was DiChiara's first professional walk-off hit, and the hometown crowd went crazy for the former Auburn first baseman.

To go along with his walk-off base hit, DiChiara had two other hits, including a two-run double.

He ended the game, reaching base all five times he came to the place, thanks to three hits and two walks.

One thing that has not changed since DiChiara made the transition to professional baseball is his ability to get on base. His on-base percentage in 22 games with the Trash Pandas is an exceptional .474.

His batting average is sitting at .265, which knowing what he did at Auburn, seems low but what he brings to the table getting on base-wise is such a big deal.

In his time with the Trash Pandas, DiChiara has played first base and been the designated hitter, although he has been starting at first daily these past few weeks.

DiChiara has made a name for himself in his first few months in double-A, and if he continues to put up the numbers he has recently, he has a real shot at making it all the way up to the show. If that were to happen, DiChiara would be joining the Los Angeles Angels.

A one-two-three punch of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and DiChiara has a pretty good ring to it and is definitely something Auburn fans could get behind.

Let's take a look at DiChiara's walk-off base hit and rbi double.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube