Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Rebound Week

This year has certainly been a rollercoaster for the Auburn Tigers, whose baseball program has been all over the top-25 throughout the season. The Tigers peaked as a consensus top-five team before falling in dramatic fashion, and headed into this week, the Tigers fell all the way to being a consensus top-20 team.

Now, coming off a 2-2 week against some quality opponents in Georgia Tech and Arkansas, the Tigers have moved in the rankings once again. Where? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes the Tigers’ landing spot this week.

Baseball America: No. 10 (previously No. 11)

This week seems to have been something of a no harm, no foul week for the Tigers, at least in the eyes of Baseball America. Sure, the Tigers were mercy ruled in their midweek matchup, but that loss came against Georgia Tech, a consensus top-three team that the Tigers have already beaten once.

The series win, but no sweep, against Arkansas is likely the reason the Tigers have moved up just a sole spot in this week’s rankings, especially since the Razorbacks were ranked as the 15th-best team in the country in last week’s BA rankings. Now, they are the 22nd.

🚨 NEW COLLEGE BASEBALL TOP 25 🚨



Riding a 23-game winning streak, @UCLABaseball headlines once again.



Full Top 25: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/dVHmV3rWGS — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 6, 2026

Perfect Game: No. 12 (previously No. 17)

After the Tigers were swept by Alabama last week, Perfect Game dropped the Tigers 10 spots, from No. 7 to No. 17. Now, the Tigers have moved back into 12th, despite going .500 on the week. Perhaps Perfect Game realized they may have dropped the Tigers too far in last week’s rankings, though a blowout loss to Georgia Tech is not exactly confidence-inspiring for voters.

Surprisingly, PG did not seem to penalize the Tigers for a blowout loss to Georgia Tech, as they have made something of a habit of dropping the Tigers in the rankings after quality losses, like they did when Auburn dropped a series to then-second-ranked Texas. This week’s ranking breaks the two-week streak of the Tigers dropping in PG’s eyes, as the Tigers are up five spots in this week’s rankings after two wins against the then-19th-ranked Razorbacks.

New College Baseball Top 25: Apr 6 📈https://t.co/y7UhfIZITZ pic.twitter.com/eKNlds0UC7 — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) April 6, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 15 (previously No. 18)

D1 Baseball seems to subscribe more to Baseball America’s philosophy about the Tigers this week, as they neither significantly rewarded nor punished Auburn for a 2-2 week against quality opponents. A three-rank jump makes a bit more sense for the Tigers, especially after taking two games against Arkansas, who D1 Baseball had ranked as the 17th-best team in the league last week.

Notably, D1 Baseball was the only major rankings organization that had the Razorbacks ranked above the Tigers coming into this week, so it makes sense that they would bump the Tigers up more than Baseball America, which had the Razorbacks ranked four spots below Auburn.

Though the Tigers have begun to make ground on getting back into the top five, their work is far from over. Up next for Auburn is a midweek matchup against Jacksonville State this Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT, before the Tigers host unranked Kentucky in Plainsman Park this weekend for a three-game series. Coverage of all Auburn baseball games this week can be found on SEC Network+.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news