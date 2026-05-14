Auburn Battling Several SEC Programs for Top 2028 Edge Rusher

The Auburn Tigers have lost significant edge-rushing talent to the NFL Draft this year, and as a result, they have begun to emphasize the future of that room. On Wednesday, the Tigers offered Darias Johnson, who could prove to be the next big Tiger coming off the edge.

Johnson is a three-star edge rusher from the class of 2028, and he is currently rated as the 56th-best edge rusher in his class, as well as the 14th-best in-class player from his home state of North Carolina.

After he received his offer from the Tigers, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Johnson to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“Getting the offer was a very memorable moment and meant a lot to me,” he said. “What stands out to me about Auburn is the academics and how it is also a competitive football environment… Auburn is high on my board right now, most likely within that top 8.”

This high level of interest from the Tigers certainly bodes well for their competitive chances at Johnson, but the Tigers still represent just one of a number of SEC programs that have offered Johnson so far, including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Johnson, who told me he plans to visit the Plains either this summer or for a game in the upcoming fall, already has an idea of what he is looking for in his ideal program, as well as how he will approach the rest of his high school years.

“I would describe my ideal college fit as somewhere where I feel welcomed by the staff and will academically challenge me,” he said. “With offers like this, it’s important to stay level-headed and humble so I can continue to develop.”

Though it is quite early in Johnson’s recruitment, and he still has a full two years of high school left before he will head to college, he has already been quite heavily offered, so if the Tigers can land him, it will be a massive recruiting win for DJ Durkin’s staff.

The future of the Tigers’ edge rushing room is still quite uncertain, especially after the departures of Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford to the NFL Draft, but landing Johnson could be the first step into a future of continued edge rushing dominance.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!