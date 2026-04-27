Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Dominant Week 11

The Auburn Tigers seemed back in true form this week, as they took down Samford in a midweek matchup, 14-2, before hosting ninth-ranked Oklahoma in a three-game series, winning two games. The Tigers beat the Sooners on Friday and Sunday, 6-4 and 14-4, though they dropped one game on Saturday, 2-1.

So, after a series win and a mercy rule to boot against a top-10 team in the country, how did the Auburn Tigers fare in this week’s rankings? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyses the Tigers’ landing spots in each.

Baseball America: No. 6 (previously No. 6)

This week marks the third-straight week in which the Tigers have not moved in Baseball America’s rankings, which may leave the program wondering: What more do they have to do to jump in their rankings? Of course, the loss to Oklahoma on Saturday may have had something to do with the decision, but a mercy rule win on Sunday showed the Tigers have what it takes to be a top-five team in the country.

Perhaps Baseball America is still hanging onto Alabama’s sweep of the Tigers, which raised a lot of question marks around different rankings, and the Tigers have yet to make a significant push up in the rankings week over week since that time.

NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS 🔥



Here's where things stand: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/Eq8CVRsTcp — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 27, 2026

Perfect Game: No. 7 (previously No. 7)

Yet another rankings system decided not to move the Tigers after a series win against a top-10 opponent this week, though Perfect Game may be leaning on the fact that they did not have the Sooners ranked last week. They are the only one of the three major systems that did not have Oklahoma ranked heading into this past week.

In fact, not a whole lot of change took place in Perfect Game’s rankings across the top-10, with some teams switching with their ranking neighbors, but not much else. Perhaps Perfect Game is confident that they have mostly figured out who their top-10 is, barring any major upsets.

New College Baseball Top 25: Apr 27 📈https://t.co/njgspFBIQ5 pic.twitter.com/aHjiT1940U — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) April 27, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 8 (previously No. 11)

The Tigers finally move up in an organization’s rankings for their efforts this week, thanks to D1 Baseball. Ironically, this is the organization that dragged its feet the most about letting the Tigers into the top 10, but the series win over Oklahoma seems to have finally convinced them.

Oklahoma dropped a spot from 14th to 15th after being mercy ruled by the Tigers on Sunday, likely largely aided by the Saturday win the Sooners took from the Tigers.

The Tigers have a big week ahead of them for next week’s rankings, as well as the course of their season, as they will take on Texas A&M, which is the eighth-best team in the country according to both Baseball America and Perfect Game. The Aggies are outside of the top 25, though, according to D1 Baseball, which illustrates the variability of these rankings.

The Tigers will not play a midweek game this upcoming week, and they will take on the Aggies this weekend at Bryan-College Station on Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT and Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT. Coverage for all three games can be found on SEC Network+.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!