Why Auburn HC Butch Thompson Remains Excited For Future After Season-Ending Loss

Compared to many of the other teams in the Super Regional round of college baseball, the Auburn Tigers had one major difference: experience.

Throughout their NCAA Tournament run, as well as down the stretch of the season, the Tigers relied on underclassmen and a handful of juniors to secure a top-four seed in the postseason in back-to-back seasons. While the narrative typically has experienced benefit teams at this stage, Auburn was flipping the script.

Until it couldn’t keep its season alive on Saturday, falling to Ole Miss, 5-3, at Plainsman Park.

“I do think it’s a benefit,” head coach Butch Thompson said on experience after the game. “I mean, some coaches will say you have to be old. I thought we were almost tricking that narrative there a little bit.”

After the 2024 season, a year in which the Tigers didn’t make the NCAA Tournament at all under Thompson, he decided to change how his team was going to work. So, he used a homegrown group that featured standout freshmen such as Chase Fralick, Chris Rembert, Brandon McCraine and Andreas Alvarez.

While doing this, Thompson would also add bits and pieces from the portal, mainly players that could continue to grow in the system. That’s what he got in Virginia Tech freshman Jake Marciano, who ended up being the team’s ace in 2026 for Auburn. It came together the right way, in all.

“We were just trying to trick the system, because when our back was against the wall after ’24, I tried to do something I thought was best for Auburn and not me, as the coach, is what’s the right way to build this?” he said. “And, that’s where we came with the young guys and the three freshmen All-Americans last year.”

There were issues within the Super Regional series that you don’t specifically point to experience, but it’s a simple association. Auburn was 1-of-10 with runners in scoring position in the elimination game and had a 2-0 lead on the Rebels early. Thompson thought if the team scored another run while up, the Tigers would’ve forced a third game on Sunday.

Reality had other ideas, and now the Auburn head coach is looking at retention for 2026, saying he will be “keeping them in mind first.”

“It’s an amazing sophomore class, and we had some freshmen help us again,” Thompson said, “and so, being true to those guys and taking care of those guys properly instead of them feeling like they got somebody over the top of them.”

The Tigers will be continuing to do it differently, having a “nucleus” that will continue to feature this group of players for at least the next year. The MLB Draft looms, and some of the players in the rotation or top of the order could be wooed to go to either of those places, but that will be Thompson’s main focus over the next several weeks.

“I want them to come. I want them to stay. I want them to grow, I want them to pursue it here, and we were trying to do a little bit differently,” he said. “So, maybe that’s what nipped us at the end.”

An SEC Championship, a College World Series appearance or a national championship will be the only three things that Auburn can shoot for now, and the Tigers have the players to do it. However, the reshaping of the roster will need to be positive for that to happen.

“We need to add complementary pieces that will fill in what we lost, and we would absolutely try to add value for us if it were this hard to get here, right?” Thompson said.

“We got a great nucleus of this ball club, and we’ll visit with these guys and keep moving forward, but excited for the future as well.”

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