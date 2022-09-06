Skip to main content

Auburn has reached out to former Ohio State basketball commit George Washington III

Auburn has been in touch with shooting guard George Washington III.

George Washington III is a shooting guard in the 2023 class that was committed to Ohio State for nearly a year before decommitting. 

Since decommitting from Ohio State, Washington III has heard from Virginia, Louisville, Texas, Dayton, Missouri, and Auburn. 

The six-foot-two 165-pound shooting guard is ranked as the 76th best player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. 

Sports Illustrated's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan gave the following report on Washington III. 

"Shifty scorer who's at his best when he's getting downhill and attacking. He plays with great tempo and is the ultimate competitor on the floor. His perimeter jump shot makes him a headache for opposing guards because you have to push up on him, which only plays into his hand. It's a big loss for Ohio State."

Washington III is the type of guard that would fit in perfectly to a Bruce Pearl system, thanks to his shooting abilities. 

Right now, the only Auburn commit in the class of 2023 is point guard Aden Holloway, so you can expect the coaching staff to add a few more players to the class. 

After the 2023 season, the Tigers will be losing point guard Zep Jasper and potentially a few more guards depending on how the season goes, so adding some depth at the guard position will be a must for Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff. 

After his decommitment from Ohio State, there is no timetable for when Washington III will make his final decision, but the Tigers should be in the mix. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Christian Academy's George Washington III floats past Male's Dezdrick Lindsay in the second half. But the Bulldogs outlast the Centurions 86-76 Tuesday night in the 7th Region boys quarterfinals. Male Vs Cal 2022 7th Region Quarterfinal
Basketball

Auburn has reached out to former Ohio State basketball commit George Washington III

By Andrew Stefaniak
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Tate Johnson (54), T.J. Finley (1) receives the hike during the game between Auburn and Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Football

The Action Network includes Auburn in latest bowl game predictions

By Cooper Posey
Auburn coach Bryan HarsinAuburn game week presser on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 Auburn, Ala.Todd
Football

Here's what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said to the media Monday

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) celebrates his touchdown reception as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

John Samuel Shenker discussed Auburn's two quarterback package

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs 49 yards around left corner before being dragged down from behind by Mercer Bears cornerback TJ Moore (25) during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Comparing TJ Finley and Robby Ashford's QBR

By Andrew Stefaniak
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week One

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) takes his first snap as QB1 this season, during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Five losers from Auburn football's win over Mercer

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) cross the goal line for a touchdown after making a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn football's 42-16 win over Mercer

By Lance Dawe