Auburn has reached out to former Ohio State basketball commit George Washington III

George Washington III is a shooting guard in the 2023 class that was committed to Ohio State for nearly a year before decommitting.

Since decommitting from Ohio State, Washington III has heard from Virginia, Louisville, Texas, Dayton, Missouri, and Auburn.

The six-foot-two 165-pound shooting guard is ranked as the 76th best player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan gave the following report on Washington III.

"Shifty scorer who's at his best when he's getting downhill and attacking. He plays with great tempo and is the ultimate competitor on the floor. His perimeter jump shot makes him a headache for opposing guards because you have to push up on him, which only plays into his hand. It's a big loss for Ohio State."

Washington III is the type of guard that would fit in perfectly to a Bruce Pearl system, thanks to his shooting abilities.

Right now, the only Auburn commit in the class of 2023 is point guard Aden Holloway, so you can expect the coaching staff to add a few more players to the class.

After the 2023 season, the Tigers will be losing point guard Zep Jasper and potentially a few more guards depending on how the season goes, so adding some depth at the guard position will be a must for Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff.

After his decommitment from Ohio State, there is no timetable for when Washington III will make his final decision, but the Tigers should be in the mix.

