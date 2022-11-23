The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley

Auburn made the trip to Cancun, Mexico, to partake in the Cancun Challenge.

They drew the Bradley Braves as their first-round opponent in this tournament and blew them out 85-64.

In this ball game, the Tigers had five players in double figures, including Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams, Wendell Green Jr., KD Johnson, and Allen Flanigan.

The other highlight of this game was the Tigers shooting 47.1% from three. If the Tigers shoot over 40% from three, they are nearly impossible to beat.

Some of the Tiger's secondary deep threats were able to get it going, like Williams and Flanigan. If these two can be consistent from deep, this team is scary.

Now the Tigers will face the winner of Northwestern and Liberty in the Cancun Challenge championship.

The Auburn fans were restless after their previous opponent didn't post the final score.

The Twitter mob was finally able to unleash their memes after defeating Bradley.

Let's look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

The number 13 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take on the Bradley Braves (3-1). This Bradley team was picked to finish second in their conference, so they are no joke. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Liberty and Northwestern at 7:30 CT. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

