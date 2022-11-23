Skip to main content

The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley

Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.

Auburn made the trip to Cancun, Mexico, to partake in the Cancun Challenge. 

They drew the Bradley Braves as their first-round opponent in this tournament and blew them out 85-64. 

In this ball game, the Tigers had five players in double figures, including Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams, Wendell Green Jr., KD Johnson, and Allen Flanigan. 

The other highlight of this game was the Tigers shooting 47.1% from three. If the Tigers shoot over 40% from three, they are nearly impossible to beat. 

Some of the Tiger's secondary deep threats were able to get it going, like Williams and Flanigan. If these two can be consistent from deep, this team is scary. 

Now the Tigers will face the winner of Northwestern and Liberty in the Cancun Challenge championship. 

The Auburn fans were restless after their previous opponent didn't post the final score. 

The Twitter mob was finally able to unleash their memes after defeating Bradley. 

Let's look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

 The number 13 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take on the Bradley Braves (3-1). This Bradley team was picked to finish second in their conference, so they are no joke. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Liberty and Northwestern at 7:30 CT. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Auburn football coaching hot board: Dabo Swinney in the mix?

Mississippi radio host adds details to reports of a Kiffin, Ole Miss extension

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Wendell Green Jr. vs Texas Southern
Basketball

The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley

By Andrew Stefaniak
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) plays Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern 112-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Basketball

Get to know Auburns next Cancun Challenge opponent, Northwestern

By Jack Singley
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job

By Jack Singley
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

By Zac Blackerby
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

A current look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

By Jack Singley
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs. Bradley

By Jeremy Robuck
Chris Moore
Basketball

WATCH: Chris Moore hammers it down for the Tigers in Cancun

By Andrew Stefaniak