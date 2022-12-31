Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology
The Auburn Tigers started SEC play 1-0 after defeating the Florida Gators in Neville Arena.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Auburn projected as a six seed in the West region in his latest NCAA Bracketology. His projections have Auburn playing the winner of Utah State and Rutgers in the 6/11 first-round matchup in Orlando, Flordia.
Other SEC teams include Tennesee as a two seed, Alabama as a two seed, Arkansas as a three seed, Kentucky as a five seed, Mississippi State as a seven seed, and Missouri as a nine seed.
Auburn basketball has not earned as much as respect as a year ago despite winning the SEC and holding one of the longest home-winning streaks in college basketball.
The Auburn Tigers will return to action in 2023 with a road trip to Athens, Georgia to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Wednesday's game will be Georgia's first game of SEC play this season. That game will be at 5:00 pm CT on the SEC Network. Auburn returns home to play Arkansas on January 7th.
