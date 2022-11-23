WATCH: Chris Moore hammers it down for the Tigers in Cancun

We hadn't heard Chris Moore's name called until he slammed it down off a fast break to extend the Tiger lead.

Moore has been one of the biggest surprises for the Tigers so far in how well he has played. He is doing it on defense and scoring from all over the court, including the three-ball.

The Tigers sure do have a lot of depth which is why they are able to play 40 minutes of suffocating defense.

Hopefully, we hear Moore's name called a lot more while the Tigers are in Cancun.

Let's look at Moore's fast break two-hand slam.

The number 13 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take on the Bradley Braves (3-1). This Bradley team was picked to finish second in their conference, so they are no joke. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Liberty and Northwestern at 7:30 CT. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

