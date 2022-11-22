Skip to main content

WATCH: Wendell Green dishes to Jaylin Williams for two

A beautiful pass from Wendell Green leads to a Jaylin Williams slam.

In the first half of Auburn's game against the Bradley Braves, Wendell Green drove and dished to Jaylin Williams for the two-hand slam. 

Williams is off to a hot start with eight first-half points against the Braves. 

This was a beautiful play to add to the Tigers' early lead. 

The threes are falling early for the Tigers, which is a beautiful thing to see. If Auburn makes their threes, they will be a tough team to beat this season. 

The Tigers lead 39-24 with about six minutes left in the first half. 

Let's look at Green's beautiful pass to Williams for the slam in paradise.

The no. 13 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take on the Bradley Braves (3-1). This Bradley team was picked to finish second in their conference, so they are no joke. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Liberty and Northwestern at 7:30 CT. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

