Auburn Twitter had toothpaste relate memes ready after blowing out Colgate

The memes were spectacular after a blowout win over Colgate.

Auburn played one of their best games of the season, taking down the Colgate Raiders 93-66. 

The Tigers did everything right in this ball game, but the highlight was that Auburn shot 45.5% from deep.

Auburn hit a season high ten three-pointers in the victory.  

With the suffocating defense the Tigers play, if they shoot that well, they are unbeatable. 

KD Johnson led the Tigers with 16 points. Wendell Green and Johni Broome both had 13. Allen Flanigan finished with 12. 

The freshman Yohan Traore and Chance Westry both had pretty good outings putting up eight points a piece. 

This blowout victory should give the Auburn some momentum as they prepare for their toughest test of the season against the Memphis Tigers. 

Neville Arena was rocking as the Tigers cruised to their eighth victory of the season. 

The memes were great after beating the Colgate Raiders, and yes, nearly all of them were toothpaste related in some form or fashion. 

Let's take a look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Yohan Traore (21) takes a shot over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
