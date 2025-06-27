Auburn Basketball's Dylan Cardwell, Miles Kelly Find NBA Homes
AUBURN, Ala.- Miles Kelly and Dylan Cardwell have both signed with NBA teams as undrafted free agents. That makes three Auburn Tigers on last season’s final four team with an NBA franchise.
Guard Miles Kelly signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. A two-way contract allows players to split time between the NBA and the NBA G-League. The G-League is a development league for young players and allows the players to bounce back and forth between teams as needed.
Center/Forward Dylan Cardwell signed with the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract. He was a defensive anchor for Auburn in all five seasons at Auburn. Soon after Cardwell was drafted, he headed down to Toomer’s Corner and celebrated.
Kelly had one season on The Plains after spending three seasons on the flats at Georgia Tech. He averaged 11.3 points per game and was the deep-range sharp shooter that Auburn needed to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, shooting 37.3% from behind the arc.
Cardwell was a defensive stalwart for the Tigers. He spent five years with the Tigers and played in 166 games. He started all 38 games for Auburn last year, averaging 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Kelly and Cardwell join forward Johni Broome from last year's Final Four squad on NBA roster. Broome was selected in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Auburn now has six full-time active players in the NBA, excluding Kelly and Cardwell who are playing in the G-League to begin their tenure. The list includes Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith Jr., Isaac Okoro, Chuma Okeke, JT Thor, and Broome.