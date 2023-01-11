The Auburn family had some great memes for Ole Miss after the 82-73 win

The Auburn Tigers went on the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels and left Oxford with an 82-73 victory.

As everyone knows, winning on the road in the SEC is always a challenge, so this was a big win for the Tigers to collect.

Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with 23 points. Johni Broome had 19, and Allen Flanigan had 15.

Broome is proving to be not only one of the best big men in the conference but one of the best players in the conference.

Broome also had 11 rebounds giving him his fourth double-double in a row. This is the first time a Tiger has done this since Cinmeon Bowers did it in the 2015-16 season.

Auburn shot the ball well from the charity stripe making 18 of their 22 free throws.

The Tigers shot 49.2% from the field in the game leading to the nine-point victory.

It was nice to see Auburn only attempt 14 three-point shots. That is not the strength of this team, so it is exciting to see them focus more on scoring down low.

The Auburn family had some great memes for Ole Miss as the Tigers secured their first SEC road victory of the season. Let's take a look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some other great memes from the Auburn family.

