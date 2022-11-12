Skip to main content

The best photos from Auburn basketball's win against South Florida

Here are some of the best shots from Auburn's win against South Florida.

The Auburn Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season after beating South Florida 67-59 in Neville Arena Friday night. 

The Tigers overcame a rough first half and put the game away with a strong second half for Bruce Pearl's team. 

Here are some of the best pictures from Auburn Daily's Eric Starling Friday night. 

Dylan Cardwell
Zep Jasper
Jaylin Williams
Wendell Green celebrating vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Allen Flanigan defends South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Zep Jasper defending South Florida for Auburn Basketball.
Zep Jasper
Dylan Cardwell
Zep Jasper
Chris Moore
Dylan Cardwell
KD Johnson and Dylan Cardwell defend South Florida for Auburn basketball.
South Florida scores against Auburn basketball.
Zep Jasper
Wendell Green shooting free throws.
Chris Moore dunks vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Chris Moore
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Peal
Allen Flanigan
The Jungle.
Dylan Cardwell
Johni Broome blocking a shot for Auburn basketball vs South Florida
Aubie
Allen Flanigan defends South Florida for Auburn basketball.
The jungle.
Chris Moore dunks vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
KD Johnson
Aubie
Allen Flanigan
Tre Donaldson
Dylan Cardwell
Auburn basketball's warmups before South Florida.
Chalnder Leopard, Lior Berman, Chance Westry, Jaylin Williams, and Carter Sobera all warm up pregame before Auburn vs USF.
Jalen Harper pregame Auburn vs USF.
Tre Donaldson
Zep Jasper
Dylan Cardwell (44) during the season opener between the George Mason Patriots and the #15 Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Monday, Nov 7, 2022.
Allen Flanigan, Tre Donaldson pregame Auburn vs USF.
Jalen Harper pregame before Auburn vs South Florida.
Wendell Green
USF players pregame.
Auburn basketball before playing South Florida

