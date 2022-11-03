Record at Ole Miss: 23-9

Overall Record: 84-42

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin is currently at the top of Auburn's target list and will remain there until the end of the season when the Tigers can finally go after him. He has mastered the transfer portal with the Rebels and would immediately provide a boost to Auburn's relatively thin roster.

He's one of the best offensive minds in the game and has a Twitter game that is unrivaled. Kiffin has made a couple of public remarks about the position but has not fully shut down the possibility of coming to the Plains. He was reportedly interested in the position back in 2020 and may find interest in Auburn now.

It's also evident that Auburn can afford to pay him much more than Ole Miss can. The question is, does the university want to invest that much in a coach that has never stayed at one school for longer than four seasons? What does the university's long-term plan look like with Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC in 2025?