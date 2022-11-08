There were some great memes after Auburn opening night victory

It's exciting to say that Auburn basketball is officially back.

The Tigers opened up their season in Neville arena against the George Mason Patriots, beating them by a score of 70-52.

There were some points of concern, but all and all, this was a good win for the Tigers over a quality mid-major program.

Wendell Green led all scorers with 16 points. Johni Broome had 12, as did KD Johnson.

Dylan Cardwell had a good day on the boards and blocking shots as he grabbed nine rebounds and denied five shots.

Auburn's defense was terrific in this game, as the Tigers forced 19 turnovers in the win. Good defense will keep you in games where your offense is struggling, which could happen at times for the Tigers this season.

The two things that will need improvement are the three-point and free-throw shooting. The Tigers shot 16% from three and 62.1% from the charity stripe.

The shooting will come sometimes; you have to get into a groove. You would much rather the team struggle shooting early in the season rather than late.

With basketball season being back, Auburn memes are also back. Tiger fans always run to the opposing team's Twitter page to drop funny pictures and videos.

Let's look at the "Meme of the Game".

Now let's look at some of the other great memes from the Auburn family.

