Auburn's loss to Mississippi State proves something: The Tigers have heart.

Auburn went on the road to Starkville last night and as expected they suffered a loss. The unexpected came when Auburn made second-half adjustments and took a game that was 24-6 at the half, to overtime.

The undoubted reason for this fight and heart is the former running backs coach and now interim head coach, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams. The team and the coaching staff seemed like they had been released from captivity and were finally allowed to be themselves and show emotion. This is incredibly showcased by a highlight of Interim Head Coach Williams and Secondaries coach Zac Etheridge, both Auburn players and graduates, sprinting down the sideline to call a timeout. Etheridge seemed to have hurt himself as well. Williams was a constant source of happiness and energy for the team, the number of sideline yards walked by Coach Caddy might have eclipsed the Tigers' 256 rushing yards.

Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

The effort, dedication, and energy shown by the Auburn Tigers on Saturday add further evidence that Bryan Harsin was a cancer to this team and needed to be removed. Harsin began his coaching career while Williams terrorized SEC defenses for the Tigers. Harsin became a coordinator in 2006, a year after Carnell Williams won NFL Rookie of the Year. Bryan Harsin became the head coach for Arkansas State while Williams was done with football and starting a family. Williams only became a coach in 2016 and has managed to go from West Georgia Graduate Assistant to Auburn Interim Head coach.

All the experience mentioned above could not prepare a man from Boise for the torture that is an SEC program. The recruiting was not there for Harsin, as his message of work, hard work didn't resonate with the recruits he did decide to put the effort into. A 6-2 start was offset completely by going 0-5 for the rest of the season in 2021. The off-season further proved an inability to connect as players kept transferring and Derek Mason, the defensive coordinator left for a substantial pay decrease. Then the message of "Just Watch" was his main takeaway for those who thought Auburn wouldn't be able to perform well in the SEC in 2022.

The season started and the fans did what he asked, just watched, helplessly as their favorite team withered away, limping to a 3-4 record at the bye week. The nail in the coffin was the Arkansas game and the hiring of new athletic director John Cohen. Williams was named the interim on October 31, 2022.

How did this battered and bruised team manage to show the effort and heart to come back 24-6? How did a desensitized fanbase start to feel again? The answer is a coach who cares, shows emotion, and never gave up on the team. Harsin finished with a 9-12 record at Auburn, and Williams might go 0-4 in the interim position, however, Williams won the fans and the team back and that is more valuable in a season where all hope foe the future was lost.

