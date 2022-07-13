Skip to main content

Auburn basketball is a four seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology

ESPN is expecting a pretty good season for Auburn basketball.

The Auburn Tigers are projected to be a four seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN

Auburn was a two-seed in last year's tournament after winning the SEC. They eventually lost to Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Even after losing two first-round draft picks, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Bruce Pearl's program is expected to be a top 16 overall seed in the college basketball postseason tournament. 

Lunardi has Auburn as one of the seven SEC teams in the field. The Tigers are slated to play 13-seed UC Santa Barbara in Orlando. The winner of that contest would face the winner of five seed San Diego State and 12 seed UAB. The winner of that would probably face one seed Houston. 

The SEC's seven teams tied for the most of any conference. The Big 10, Big East, and the Big 12 all had seven teams make the list. The ACC had six teams make the cut. 

The SEC's seven teams were Texas A&M as a nine seed, Arkansas as a three seed, Kentucky as a one seed, Alabama as a six seed, Florida as a 10 seed, Tennessee as a three seed, and Auburn as a four seed. 

Auburn reloaded this offseason by adding Johni Broome and Yohan Traore to help fill the need for size after losing Smith and Kessler. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball is a four seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology

By Zac Blackerby21 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith shares who is most excited to talk smack to in the NBA

By Zac Blackerby12 hours ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Mason Barnett Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby14 hours ago
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith shines in third NBA Summer League game

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn's season will be largely dependent on Zach Calzada's arm

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, and John Samuel Shenker will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Auburn football target Jelani Thurman will make a decision this weekend

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
USATSI_16486500
Football

NFL.com names Carl Lawson the non-QB MVP of the New York Jets

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago