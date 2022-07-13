Auburn basketball is a four seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology

The Auburn Tigers are projected to be a four seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN.

Auburn was a two-seed in last year's tournament after winning the SEC. They eventually lost to Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Even after losing two first-round draft picks, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Bruce Pearl's program is expected to be a top 16 overall seed in the college basketball postseason tournament.

Lunardi has Auburn as one of the seven SEC teams in the field. The Tigers are slated to play 13-seed UC Santa Barbara in Orlando. The winner of that contest would face the winner of five seed San Diego State and 12 seed UAB. The winner of that would probably face one seed Houston.

The SEC's seven teams tied for the most of any conference. The Big 10, Big East, and the Big 12 all had seven teams make the list. The ACC had six teams make the cut.

The SEC's seven teams were Texas A&M as a nine seed, Arkansas as a three seed, Kentucky as a one seed, Alabama as a six seed, Florida as a 10 seed, Tennessee as a three seed, and Auburn as a four seed.

Auburn reloaded this offseason by adding Johni Broome and Yohan Traore to help fill the need for size after losing Smith and Kessler.

