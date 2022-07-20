Skip to main content

Class of 2023 big man puts Auburn basketball in his top eight

Assane Diop puts Auburn in his list of top eight schools.

Class of 2023 Assane Diop puts Auburn in his list of top eight schools. 

Diop is ranked 81st on 247Sports and the 11th center in the class of 2023. 

Diop is on the smaller side for a center, standing six-foot-ten and weighing 190-pounds. 

For being a smaller post player, Diop can still collect rebounds over people bigger than him. He is able to make jump shots from all over the court. Diop has a lot of bounce and often makes highlights dunking over someone. 

His top eight list of schools included Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio State, Arizona State, Kansas State, BYU, and Seton Hall. 

Assuming that current Auburn center Yohan Traore will be a one and done, that leaves Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell as the only big men on the roster. 

Assuming those two will manage to find a place to play in the pros, the center position will be a position of need for the Tigers on the recruiting trail in the coming years. 

A player like Diop would be a great addition because he can play power forward or center, thanks to his skill set. 

While he might not be one of the top recruits in the nation, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has an excellent eye for talent, and you know if he is recruiting a player, they will be talented. 

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
