Skip to main content

Auburn basketball releases 2022-23 conference schedule

The Auburn basketball team has received their conference schedule.

After the SEC released the basketball conference schedule, the Auburn Tigers finally have their entire 2022-23 basketball schedule set. 

Auburn has a few tough stretches in its non-conference and conference schedule. 

The Tigers are set to have another great basketball season after returning a ton of key players from a season ago and adding five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. 

The Tigers lost Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who are nearly impossible to replace. Still, Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff have put together an extremely talented roster that will compete for another SEC Championship. 

Let's look at Auburn's 2022-23 conference schedule. 

December 28th Florida (Home)

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

January 4th Georgia (Away)

Feb. 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK Ncaa Basketball Auburn At Georgia

January 7th Arkansas (Home)

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives to the basket in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guards Chris Lykes (11) Au'Diese Toney (5) defend at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

January 10th Ole Miss (Away)

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

January 14th Mississippi State (Home)

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) attempts a three-point shot as Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) defends during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

January 18th LSU (Away)

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

January 21st South Carolina (Away)

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) grabs a rebound against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ta'Quan Woodley (55) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

January 25th Texas A&M (Home)

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

February 1st Georgia (Home)

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

February 4th Tennessee (Away)

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jonas Aidoo (0) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

February 7th Texas A&M (Away)

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

February 11th Alabama (Home)

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.

February 14th Missouri (Home)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

February 18th Vanderbilt (Away)

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) takes a jump shot at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.

February 22nd Ole Miss (Home)

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

February 25th Kentucky (Away)

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.

March 1st Alabama (Away)

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

March 4th Tennessee (Home)

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Tournament March 8th-12th

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The stretch the Tigers have to finish SEC play at Kentucky, at Alabama, then Tennessee at home will be a test but could prove to be helpful as it will prepare the team for the gauntlet of the NCAA Tournament.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Auburn basketball releases 2022-23 conference schedule

By Andrew Stefaniak
Luke Deal and Jalil Irvin lead the Auburn football team out on the field against Mercer.
Football

Auburn falls in the ESPN FPI after a week one victory

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) looks for a hole during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Tigers receiving votes in the AFCA Today Coaches Poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks the tackle and carries for a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn football receives votes in the latest AP Poll

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 1, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; General view of the San Jose State Spartans helmet before the start of the game against the Portland State Vikings at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's week two matchup with San Jose State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Football

Week two SEC Power Rankings: Gators rise, Wildcats slide

By Lance Dawe
Christian Academy's George Washington III floats past Male's Dezdrick Lindsay in the second half. But the Bulldogs outlast the Centurions 86-76 Tuesday night in the 7th Region boys quarterfinals. Male Vs Cal 2022 7th Region Quarterfinal
Basketball

Auburn has reached out to former Ohio State basketball commit George Washington III

By Andrew Stefaniak
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Tate Johnson (54), T.J. Finley (1) receives the hike during the game between Auburn and Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Football

The Action Network includes Auburn in latest bowl game predictions

By Cooper Posey