Auburn basketball releases 2022-23 conference schedule

After the SEC released the basketball conference schedule, the Auburn Tigers finally have their entire 2022-23 basketball schedule set.

Auburn has a few tough stretches in its non-conference and conference schedule.

The Tigers are set to have another great basketball season after returning a ton of key players from a season ago and adding five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.

The Tigers lost Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who are nearly impossible to replace. Still, Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff have put together an extremely talented roster that will compete for another SEC Championship.

Let's look at Auburn's 2022-23 conference schedule.

December 28th Florida (Home) © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports January 4th Georgia (Away) © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK January 7th Arkansas (Home) © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports January 10th Ole Miss (Away) Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports January 14th Mississippi State (Home) © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports January 18th LSU (Away) © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports January 21st South Carolina (Away) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports January 25th Texas A&M (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK February 1st Georgia (Home) © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports February 4th Tennessee (Away) © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports February 7th Texas A&M (Away) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK February 11th Alabama (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK February 14th Missouri (Home) AP Photo/Butch Dill February 18th Vanderbilt (Away) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK February 22nd Ole Miss (Home) © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports February 25th Kentucky (Away) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK March 1st Alabama (Away) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK March 4th Tennessee (Home) © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports SEC Tournament March 8th-12th AP Photo/Butch Dill

The stretch the Tigers have to finish SEC play at Kentucky, at Alabama, then Tennessee at home will be a test but could prove to be helpful as it will prepare the team for the gauntlet of the NCAA Tournament.

