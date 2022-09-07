Auburn basketball releases 2022-23 conference schedule
After the SEC released the basketball conference schedule, the Auburn Tigers finally have their entire 2022-23 basketball schedule set.
Auburn has a few tough stretches in its non-conference and conference schedule.
The Tigers are set to have another great basketball season after returning a ton of key players from a season ago and adding five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.
The Tigers lost Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who are nearly impossible to replace. Still, Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff have put together an extremely talented roster that will compete for another SEC Championship.
Let's look at Auburn's 2022-23 conference schedule.
December 28th Florida (Home)
January 4th Georgia (Away)
January 7th Arkansas (Home)
January 10th Ole Miss (Away)
January 14th Mississippi State (Home)
January 18th LSU (Away)
January 21st South Carolina (Away)
January 25th Texas A&M (Home)
February 1st Georgia (Home)
February 4th Tennessee (Away)
February 7th Texas A&M (Away)
February 11th Alabama (Home)
February 14th Missouri (Home)
February 18th Vanderbilt (Away)
February 22nd Ole Miss (Home)
February 25th Kentucky (Away)
March 1st Alabama (Away)
March 4th Tennessee (Home)
SEC Tournament March 8th-12th
The stretch the Tigers have to finish SEC play at Kentucky, at Alabama, then Tennessee at home will be a test but could prove to be helpful as it will prepare the team for the gauntlet of the NCAA Tournament.
