Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn basketball puts out an awesome video celebrating the signing class

Auburn basketball put out an awesome video to celebrate their signing class.

There's a ridiculous amount of energy surrounding the Auburn basketball program. Coming off of an SEC regular-season championship and seeing Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler enter the NBA Draft, Auburn basketball appears to have reloaded and the energy has not dropped a bit when looking at the program. 

Bruce Pearl has been incredible when it comes to navigating the transfer portal and selling a vision to talented high school kids that want to make a move to the NBA after their college career is over. After last season, that vision has turned into a reality for several players on The Plains. 

The newcomers? Auburn basketball highlights the new arrivals on a social post that is sure to get any Auburn basketball fans excited. 

The video features Chance Westry, Yohan Traore, Tre Donaldson, and Johni Broome. It also features some fun pop culture moments like Michael Scott from the Office. 

It also features the fanbase, which has been a key and consistent part of the messaging from Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Basketball program. The students, the season ticket holders, and folks willing to spend hundreds of dollars to get a spot inside the arena for a chance to see the Tigers. 

It's pretty cool. Put the word out. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

Auburn basketball puts out an awesome video celebrating the signing class

By Zac Blackerby16 seconds ago
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell is returning for another season

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
J.D. Rhym (5) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Five Auburn freshmen that can make an Impact in 2022

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches the ball after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Anders Carlson, Auburn's special teams in need of a bounce-back season

By Lance Dawe4 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Jaden Ausberry is visiting the Auburn Tigers today

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Should Auburn Football use UCF player marketing strategies?

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Auburn baseball learns who it will face in the Auburn regional

By Andrew Stefaniak and Lindsay Crosby7 hours ago
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Should Auburn Football pursue former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker?

By Andrew Stefaniak10 hours ago