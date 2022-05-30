Auburn basketball puts out an awesome video celebrating the signing class

There's a ridiculous amount of energy surrounding the Auburn basketball program. Coming off of an SEC regular-season championship and seeing Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler enter the NBA Draft, Auburn basketball appears to have reloaded and the energy has not dropped a bit when looking at the program.

Bruce Pearl has been incredible when it comes to navigating the transfer portal and selling a vision to talented high school kids that want to make a move to the NBA after their college career is over. After last season, that vision has turned into a reality for several players on The Plains.

The newcomers? Auburn basketball highlights the new arrivals on a social post that is sure to get any Auburn basketball fans excited.

The video features Chance Westry, Yohan Traore, Tre Donaldson, and Johni Broome. It also features some fun pop culture moments like Michael Scott from the Office.

It also features the fanbase, which has been a key and consistent part of the messaging from Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Basketball program. The students, the season ticket holders, and folks willing to spend hundreds of dollars to get a spot inside the arena for a chance to see the Tigers.

It's pretty cool. Put the word out.

