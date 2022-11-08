Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's 70-52 win vs George Mason

Auburn tipped off the season with a quality George Mason team who may be the best opening opponent of any top 25 team. The Tigers soared out to a big lead early in a wild and fun first half that ended with a quiet George Mason run. Auburn slowly built the lead back up over the course of the second half winning comfortably. There were flashes of brilliance throughout, especially on defense. The Tigers swarmed the ball, and overwhelmed the Patriots at times. The crowd was into it throughout. The players were excited and enjoyed themselves. Here are a few takeaways from the victory.

It's going to be a roller coaster ride

This season is going to be fun. Auburn will play with emotion. The way this team plays hard defensively and often stagnates on offense, there will be a lot of runs. The highs will be high this season. The lows will be low, but this team will steal your heart and you will love them. Home games will be especially fun the way this team plays off the crowd. These guys are loud. They love each other. They have swagger and confidence. Neville Arena will be a tough place to win for opposing teams. George Mason was the first victim tonight. Can Auburn go undefeated at home again this season?

Johni Broome is really good

Auburn fans were spoiled by transfer Walker Kessler last year who is succeeding as a big man in his first year in the NBA. Bruce has done it again. Like Kessler, Broome is a cheat code at the defensive end. He can block shots like few others and may lead the league in them. Broome also may have even more potential than Kessler on the offensive end. He has a polished post game. He rebounds extremely well. He looks like a man among boys out there tonight with 12 points and 4 blocks while guarding the Patriots best player.

Auburn is rotating heavily

Bruce currently seems to want to play with several main rotations of guys whose play styles he feels fit together. He has described at length his reasoning for this in his press conferences. As deep as this team is, this could be a good idea, especially early in the season while we are still figuring things out before conference play. It does look chaotic out there at times, and may impact chemistry at both ends. The positive of our complicated rotations is that we are a very deep team, and as Bruce has said there is not a lot of drop-off if any from our starters to our bench.

This team cannot shoot... but could still win the SEC

This team has a glaring weakness. While they are great defensively, they struggle to shoot from both the 3 point line and the free throw line. This team started out the game 3 for 21 from three... 14%.. Absolutely terrible. I personally can shoot better and so can you. That being said, Auburn won the SEC last year with shooting as a major weakness. This team could 100% do the same. It's worth saying that Chance Westry is possibly our best offensive player, and may greatly improve our team at both guard positions as well as at small forward.

Yohan can be a great player.

Finally, Auburn fans are glad basketball is back.

Auburn fans had a blast watching and celebrating the return of basketball. Here are some highlights and twitter reactions

