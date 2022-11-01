Skip to main content

Auburn football announces staff designations for rest of season

The Tigers will be rearranging the staff hierarchy for the remainder of the season.
Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season.

Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of a handful of staffers - offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau has been let go alongside tight ends coach Brad Bedell, Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo and director of recruiting Darren Uscher. All four were previously employed with Harsin at Boise State.

The realigned staff hierarchy for the final month of the season is as follows:

Interim head coach: Carnell Williams

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Will Friend (in press box)

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Ike Hilliard (in press box)

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Schmedding (in press box)

Associate head coach/Secondary: Zac Etheridge

Special teams coordinator/Edge linebackers: Roc Bellantoni

Linbackers/Defensive run game coordinator: Christian Robinson

Defensive line: Jimmy Brumbaugh 

Offensive line: Kendall Simmons

Quarterbacks: Mike Hartline

Tight ends: Joe Bernardi

Auburn travels to take on Mississippi State under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

