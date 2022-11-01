Auburn football announces staff designations for rest of season

Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season.

Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of a handful of staffers - offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau has been let go alongside tight ends coach Brad Bedell, Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo and director of recruiting Darren Uscher. All four were previously employed with Harsin at Boise State.

The realigned staff hierarchy for the final month of the season is as follows:

Interim head coach: Carnell Williams

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Will Friend (in press box)

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Ike Hilliard (in press box)

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Schmedding (in press box)

Associate head coach/Secondary: Zac Etheridge

Special teams coordinator/Edge linebackers: Roc Bellantoni

Linbackers/Defensive run game coordinator: Christian Robinson

Defensive line: Jimmy Brumbaugh

Offensive line: Kendall Simmons

Quarterbacks: Mike Hartline

Tight ends: Joe Bernardi

Auburn travels to take on Mississippi State under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Third Auburn wide receiver enters transfer portal within a week

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch