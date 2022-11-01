Auburn football announces staff designations for rest of season
Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season.
Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of a handful of staffers - offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau has been let go alongside tight ends coach Brad Bedell, Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo and director of recruiting Darren Uscher. All four were previously employed with Harsin at Boise State.
The realigned staff hierarchy for the final month of the season is as follows:
Interim head coach: Carnell Williams
Co-Offensive Coordinator: Will Friend (in press box)
Co-Offensive Coordinator: Ike Hilliard (in press box)
Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Schmedding (in press box)
Associate head coach/Secondary: Zac Etheridge
Special teams coordinator/Edge linebackers: Roc Bellantoni
Linbackers/Defensive run game coordinator: Christian Robinson
Defensive line: Jimmy Brumbaugh
Offensive line: Kendall Simmons
Quarterbacks: Mike Hartline
Tight ends: Joe Bernardi
Auburn travels to take on Mississippi State under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
