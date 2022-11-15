Skip to main content
LOOK: Auburn basketball, Chance Westry warms up vs Winthrop

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

LOOK: Auburn basketball, Chance Westry warms up vs Winthrop

The Auburn freshman is warming up for his Auburn debut.

Auburn basketball is sitting at 2-0 on the year and will look to take care of business against Winthrop this evening in Neville Arena. 

The biggest story in this matchup is the probable debut of Auburn freshman Chance Westry. He will probably play around 10-15 minutes of action in his debut after undergoing a minor knee operation earlier this fall. 

The injury caused the freshman to miss most of fall practices but is expected to find a key role on this Auburn basketball team moving forward. 

Here are some shots from Bruce Pearl's team warming up before their third game of the season. 

Yohan Traore warms up before Winthrop
Stretch Akingbola
Zep Jasper
Johni Broome
Dylan Cardwell
Auburn band member
Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

