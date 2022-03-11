Auburn Daily Roundtable: What to expect in March

March is one of the best months of the year for a college sports fan. As conference tournaments and automatic bids are being fought for over the next few days, it's the calm before the storm as Selection Sunday approaches.

In this week's Auburn Daily Round Table, our crew thought it would be best to stay on the theme of March and the high level of college basketball that's around us.

What are your predictions for Auburn in the SEC Tournament?

Zac Blackerby: I think Auburn makes it to the championship game and will fall to Kentucky.

Lindsay Crosby: Jabari looks like the #1 player in the draft, Auburn boat races someone, and faces Kentucky in the final.

Lance Dawe: I think Auburn makes the finals but loses to whoever their matchup is. Likely Kentucky, Arkansas, or Tennessee

Trey Lee: I think Auburn wins the whole dang thing. They’ll cruise to a victory over the Aggies and beat Arkansas in a tight matchup. I think they’ll face Kentucky in the finals and finally defeat the Cats at full strength en route to a number one seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Favorite Auburn March Madness memory?

ZB: The "For Chuma" movement during the final four run was pretty special.

LC: Watching the Elite 8 from a sports bar in Atlanta and having the place ERUPT when Auburn won to make the Final Four.

LD: The excitement as the Elite Eight game vs Kentucky was winding down. The party at Toomer’s Corner was incredible.

TL: Obviously the entire 2019 run was magical, but the Kansas game was the only one we truly dominated the full 40 minutes. Bryce Brown and Jared Harper were lethal from the three-point stripe and Chuma Okeke was hitting his stride. It was nice to watch us dominate the whole game after the tough first-round matchup against New Mexico State.

If Auburn makes a run, which player do you think steps up to help make it happen?

ZB: I think a game from a role player is going to be crucial. Imagine Devan Cambridge popping off for 15 in a sweet 16 game.

LC: Zep Jasper. He can have offensive moments when he’s white-hot, and I think we’ll need him to do some of that when we face better backcourt defenses that are keying on KD and WDJ

LD: I’d like to think it’s Wendell Green. He’s got to shoot better here down the stretch and if he does, watch out.

TL: I would prefer if Auburn could avoid some of the major players such as Duke and Gonzaga, but that would be boring. I would say if we face Kentucky in the SEC tournament final and win, I would prefer if we didn’t see them again because beating a team 3 straight times is quite tough.

Which team would you hate to see Auburn matchup up against early in the NCAA Tournament?

ZB: I think a team like North Carolina would be a bad matchup for Auburn in the round of 32 or the sweet 16.

LC: Someone with dominant backcourt defense. It feels like you win Championships with guard play, and Auburn’s guards can run cold under pressure defenses

LD: Texas Tech would probably be the worst matchup for Auburn. Excellent defense. They’d really make life tough for Auburn.

Who is your Auburn winner of the week?

ZB: Bruce Pearl. The dude got one of the best awards he could possibly win.

LC: Jabari Smith, SEC Freshman of the Year

LD: Bruce Pearl. SEC Coach of the Year.

TL: Tough one this week with the absence of Auburn basketball until they play Texas A&M. I’m going to say Smoke Monday here. He didn’t have an absolutely stunning combine in Indianapolis, but I think he did enough to raise his draft stock higher than when he arrived.

