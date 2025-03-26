Auburn Drops Significantly in Mock Reseeding of Tournament
The Auburn Tigers may have won their first two games in the NCAA Tournament, but they haven’t impressed everyone. Looking at the remaining 16 teams and how they have fared so far, some have played up to the standards we expect, others have excelled and others not so much.
The Auburn Tigers will be in the latter group as they were decent but not great against the 16-seed Alabama State Hornets. They then had a much more impressive win against the nine-seed Creighton Blue Jays, who could have made life much more difficult for the Tigers in the second round.
Despite this, the No. 1 overall seed Tigers were reseeded as the five-seed in a hypothetical new region with just 16 teams remaining. Houston would be reseeded as the No. 4 seed. The Tennessee Volunteers, who received a two-seed, would become the three-seed. The Florida Gators jumped up from No. 4 to No. 2. Duke would become No. 1.
The Last of the teams remaining was the Arkansas Razorbacks. One thing to note is that of the 16 teams remaining, seven came from the SEC.
If the Tigers could all get on the same page, they might be a massive force. In the win against the Blue Jays, their guards Tahaad Pettiford and Denver Jones led the team in scoring, while forward/center Johni Broome had a quiet night. If all three come to life in their Sweet 16 matchup, they could be cruising into the Elite Eight.
The Tigers will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta. The game should be significantly closer than any other game the Tigers have played. Michigan was reseeded as the 10-seed, per SI.