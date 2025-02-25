No. 1 Auburn Tigers Face Two Big Challenges in Latest Bracketology Update
The Auburn Tigers have remained on top of the college basketball world for yet another week. With wins against Arkansas and Georgia, the Tigers have managed to beat nearly every opponent they have faced. Thus the reason they sit No. 1. Here is where ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has on the Auburn Tigers as we approach March.
Auburn’s Projected Region
If everything were to end today, according to Joe Lunardi, Auburn would be in the South region which would be held in Atlanta. If this was the case, the Tigers would have an early test in their bracket in the Round of 32 where perennial powerhouse Gonzaga is waiting as an 8-seed.
Now, should the Tigers get past that early clash of the Titans and advance to the Sweet 16, 5-seeded Marquette or 4-seeded Michigan State are the likely teams to be waiting. If they do advance past that, a 3-seeded Kentucky Wildcats or a 2-seeded Houston Cougars team would be waiting for them in the Elite Eight. At this point, should the Tigers win here, they would be winners of their bracket and into the Final Four. However, not everything goes as planned and it’s much more likely that there will be plenty of upsets in the bracket.
Remaining Schedule
The Tigers have lost just two of their 27 games so far this season. Those teams are No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Florida, both of which naturally are expected to also receive 1-seeds as they both are 24-3. The Tigers have just four games left on their schedule, three of which feature top-20 opponents. They will be home against Ole Miss before going on the road for two consecutive road games against No. 17 Kentucky and No. 12 Texas A&M. They will end the season at home against No. 6 Alabama.