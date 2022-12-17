Skip to main content

Auburn In The NBA: Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler continue to impress in the pros

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler continue to improve every game in the NBA.

As we get deeper into the NBA season, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are both settling into their roles in the league. 

Both of these guys played on Tuesday the 13th, and had big games leading to victories for their teams. 

Smith and the Rockets took on the Phoenix Suns, while Kessler and the Jazz took on the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Smith scored 14 points on 4-5 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds and a block to go with those 14 points. 

This game was frustrating to watch as Smith was shooting the ball well, and his teammates didn't get the ball to him much. 

As Smith continues to shoot the ball better and better, his teammates will be forced to get him the ball more often. 

Smith and the Rockets are playing great basketball right now, as they have beaten the Bucks and Suns in back-to-back games. 

Kessler had a big game for the Jazz, scoring 11 points to go along with 16 rebounds and three blocks. This gives Kessler his fourth double-double of the season. 

The Jazz were planning to tank this season after trading away their superstar players but are sitting 16-14 after defeating the Pelicans 121-100. 

Kessler has played some outstanding basketball in his rookie campaign and will look to continue to do so as the season progresses. 

