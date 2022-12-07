ESPN analyst believes one particular transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

Despite witnessing incumbent quarterback Robby Ashford begin to develop as the final few weeks of the season unfolded, it appears that Auburn and its new staff under Hugh Freeze will be looking to add a QB (or two) through the transfer portal.

There are quite a few names in the portal that both the staff and Tiger fans should keep an eye on. If they want a new signal-caller, they can get one.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill joined The Next Round to share one name in the portal that has caught his attention - Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter for Oklahoma State. Could he be a good fit for Auburn?

"The first thing I thought when I saw Spencer Sanders going to the transfer portal is one, that he's using the extra year of eligibility, and two - he would look awfully good in a Hugh Freeze offense," Luginbill said.

As far as skill set goes, Sanders is strikingly similar to one of Freeze's best quarterbacks at Ole Miss. Take a look at his numbers in comparison to Bo Wallace (Ole Miss, 2012-14):

Stat Categories Spencer Sanders Bo Wallace Passing Yards 9,553 yards 9,534 Passing Yards Per Game 233.1 yards 244.5 yards Passing Touchdowns Per Game 1.63 touchdowns 1.59 touchdowns Completion Percentage 61.0% 63.0% Rushing Yards 1,956 yards 944 yards Rushing Yards Per Game 47.7 yards 24.2 yards Rushing Touchdowns Per Game 0.44 touchdowns 0.49 touchdowns Total Touchdowns Per Game 2.07 touchdowns 2.08 touchdowns

It's almost funny how similar their production is. Sanders just happens to be more aggressive running the ball in terms of yardage... Wallace made up for it by finding the endzone on the ground more often.

